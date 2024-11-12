News & Insights

Mobicon Group Limited Issues Profit Warning Amid Revenue Decline

November 12, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Mobicon Group Limited (HK:1213) has released an update.

Mobicon Group Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of HK$4.0 to HK$6.0 million for the six months ending September 2024, up from a HK$2.3 million loss in the previous year. This increase is mainly due to decreased demand for electrical components from its South African subsidiary, impacting the company’s overall revenue. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the final results will be released in November 2024.

