Mobico Group Sees Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Moves

November 07, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Mobico Group reports a 12% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, driven by growing passenger demand and strategic acquisitions. The company is on track to achieve its full-year profit guidance and continues to make progress on cost reduction and deleveraging plans. While North America sees robust growth and new contract wins, the UK faces challenges with revenue declines, and Germany is dealing with industry-wide driver shortages.

