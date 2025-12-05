Mobico Group (LSE:MCG) Price Target Decreased by 28.01% to 37.24

The average one-year price target for Mobico Group (LSE:MCG) has been revised to 37.24 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 28.01% from the prior estimate of 51.73 GBX dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 GBX to a high of 71.47 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.70% from the latest reported closing price of 22.34 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mobico Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 14.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCG is 0.01%, an increase of 75.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.72% to 36,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,604K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,884K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 2.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,416K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,406K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 52.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,200K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 10.03% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio Investor A Shares holds 2,544K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,361K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCG by 5.45% over the last quarter.

