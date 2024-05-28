News & Insights

Mobeus VCT Share Buyback and Cancellation

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (GB:MIX) has released an update.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc has recently bought back 460,485 of its own shares for cancellation, purchasing them at 52.29 pence each. As a result of the transaction, the company now has 162,407,099 ordinary shares remaining in issue. This move may indicate the company’s confidence in its value or a strategy to consolidate share ownership.

