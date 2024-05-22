Mobeus VCT Announces Interim Shareholder Dividend

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (GB:MIG) has released an update.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC has announced an interim dividend of 5.00 pence per share for the year ending May 31, 2025, set to be paid on June 27, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of May 31, 2024. This move signifies a positive cash distribution to its investors, reflecting the company’s financial performance.

