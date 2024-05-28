News & Insights

Mobeus VCT Adjusts Share Capital Structure

May 28, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (GB:MIG4) has released an update.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC has recently purchased and cancelled 115,000 of its own ordinary shares, each at a price of 68.22 pence, impacting the company’s total issued share capital which now stands at 110,435,065 ordinary shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital structure and voting rights.

