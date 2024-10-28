News & Insights

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Raises £45 Million Through Share Issue

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (GB:MIX) has released an update.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has successfully issued over 21 million new Ordinary Shares, raising a total of £45 million through a recent subscription offer, which is now closed. These shares, priced between 57.53 and 60.31 pence each, will begin trading on the stock market on 1 November 2024. The company’s total share capital now stands at over 341 million shares, offering investors a fresh opportunity to engage in the financial market.

