Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Raises £45 Million Through Share Issue

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has successfully issued over 21 million new Ordinary Shares, raising a total of £45 million through a recent subscription offer, which is now closed. These shares, priced between 57.53 and 60.31 pence each, will begin trading on the stock market on 1 November 2024. The company’s total share capital now stands at over 341 million shares, offering investors a fresh opportunity to engage in the financial market.

