MOAT, SPXV: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), where 9,300,000 units were destroyed, or a 12.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of MOAT, in morning trading today Boeing Company (BA) is off about 6.6%, and Microchip Technology (MCHP) is up by about 1.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV), which lost 10,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SPXV, in morning trading today Microsoft (MSFT) is up about 0.7%, and Apple (AAPL) is higher by about 0.7%.

