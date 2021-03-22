MOAT, JKK: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, which added 11,650,000 units, or a 16.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of MOAT, in morning trading today Charles Schwab is off about 1.6%, and Wells Fargo is lower by about 2.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, which added 1,000,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of JKK, in morning trading today Plug Power is up about 0.3%, and Mks Instruments is higher by about 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.