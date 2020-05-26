MOAT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.73, changing hands as high as $51.51 per share. Morningstar Wide Moat shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOAT's low point in its 52 week range is $35 per share, with $56.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.