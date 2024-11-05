Moab Minerals Plans New Securities Issue

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited has announced its intention to issue a maximum of 1,000 fully paid ordinary securities as part of a proposed placement. Investors in the stock market might find this move intriguing as it could impact the company’s stock availability and pricing. The securities are expected to be issued by December 5, 2024.

