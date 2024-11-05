News & Insights

Moab Minerals Plans New Securities Issue

November 05, 2024 — 09:56 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited has announced its intention to issue a maximum of 1,000 fully paid ordinary securities as part of a proposed placement. Investors in the stock market might find this move intriguing as it could impact the company’s stock availability and pricing. The securities are expected to be issued by December 5, 2024.

