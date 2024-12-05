Moab Minerals Lists New Securities on ASX

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of over 8 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marking a significant step in their market presence. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions and signals potential growth opportunities for investors tracking the company’s trajectory.

