Moab Minerals Lists New Securities on ASX

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.
Moab Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of over 8 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marking a significant step in their market presence. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions and signals potential growth opportunities for investors tracking the company’s trajectory.
