Moab Minerals Limited Offers New Share Prospectus

November 05, 2024 — 09:56 pm EST

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited has issued a cleansing prospectus for the sale of up to 1,000 shares at a price of $0.004 each, aiming to remove trading restrictions on previously issued shares. The offering, which is highly speculative, is primarily for the purpose of compliance with the Corporations Act. Investors are encouraged to review publicly available information and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.

