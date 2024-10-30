News & Insights

Moab Minerals to Issue New Securities in December

October 30, 2024 — 11:09 pm EDT

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited is set to issue a substantial number of new securities, including 582.6 million fully paid ordinary shares and 399.3 million unlisted options, as part of a placement on December 4, 2024. This move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and attract potential investors, offering opportunities at a strike price of $0.008 per option.

