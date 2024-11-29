Moab Minerals Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, signaling strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction. Moab, which is listed on the ASX, is focused on expanding its exploration and project development portfolio across various mineral resources including uranium, copper, and lithium in regions like Tanzania and the USA.

