Moab Minerals Expands Uranium Ventures in Tanzania

October 28, 2024 — 05:32 am EDT

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited has announced the acquisition of advanced uranium projects in Tanzania and is advancing validation drilling at the Manyoni site to enhance its mineral resource estimate. The company is also seeking a joint venture partner for further exploration at its REX uranium project in Colorado and continues to monitor its stake in CAA Mining, which is focused on lithium and gold exploration in Ghana. Additionally, Moab secured a $750,000 Director loan facility to support ongoing operations.

