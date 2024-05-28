Moab Minerals Expands Uranium Ventures

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited has successfully passed a resolution approving the acquisition of Linx Resources Pty Ltd, which owns key uranium projects in Tanzania, with the deal now pending approval from Tanzania’s Fair Competition Council. The company is also actively engaged in the REX Uranium-Vanadium Project in Colorado and holds interests in lithium and gold exploration in Ghana, as well as copper-cobalt and other projects in Nevada and Western Australia.

For further insights into AU:MOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.