Moab Minerals Announces New Share Issuance Plan

Delecta Limited (AU:MOM) has released an update.

Moab Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of over 8 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the planned issuance date set for November 29, 2024. This move could impact the company’s stock availability and market performance, enticing investors to keep a close watch on upcoming developments.

For further insights into AU:MOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.