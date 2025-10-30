MO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.86, changing hands as low as $56.50 per share. Altria Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MO's low point in its 52 week range is $50.08 per share, with $68.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.63. The MO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

