(MO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Altria (MO) closed at $41.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

The the stock of owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker has fallen by 4.32% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Altria in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 0.78% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.49 billion, indicating a 1.43% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $20.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.31% and +0.72%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Altria. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. At present, Altria boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Altria is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.74.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Tobacco industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

