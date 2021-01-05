US Markets
Mnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin phoned New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham to tell her he disagrees with the NYSE's decision to reverse course on delistings of three Chinese telecoms firms, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin phoned New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham to tell her he disagrees with the NYSE's decision to reverse course on delistings of three Chinese telecoms firms, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Plans for the delistings of China Mobile 0941.HK, China Unicom 0762.HK and China Telecom 0728.HK were prompted by a White House executive order banning U.S. investment in Chinese military-linked companies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin disagrees with the New York Stock Exchange's plan to no longer delist three Chinese telecom giants, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Mnuchin's disagreement with the NYSE decision was first reported by Bloomberg.

The NYSE is reconsidering its decision to halt the delisting, a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet. https://bit.ly/3rWxYrg

A spokeswoman for NYSE declined to comment.

