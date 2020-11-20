Markets

Mnuchin says Main Street U.S. companies need grants, not loans

Contributors
Andrea Shalal Reuters
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday defended his decision to end several of the Federal Reserve's key pandemic lending programs on Dec. 31, saying Congress should use the money to help small U.S. companies with grants instead.

Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC, said he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows would speak with congressional Republican leaders later Friday, and planned to redouble their efforts to pass further stimulus measures.

