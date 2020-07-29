US Markets

Mnuchin says China's TikTok under federal CFIUS review

Contributor
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday social media app TikTok is under federal government review and a recommendation will be made to President Donald Trump on it.

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday social media app TikTok is under federal government review and a recommendation will be made to President Donald Trump on it.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, is looking at TikTok, Mnuchin said.

Trump said before leaving the White House on a trip to Texas that they are thinking about a decision on the matter.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular