MNTV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.37, changing hands as high as $20.79 per share. Momentive Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNTV's low point in its 52 week range is $16.35 per share, with $28.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.43.

