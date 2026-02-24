MNTN (MNTN) Price Target Decreased by 16.32% to 22.49

The average one-year price target for MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) has been revised to $22.49 / share. This is a decrease of 16.32% from the prior estimate of $26.88 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 137.50% from the latest reported closing price of $9.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in MNTN. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTN is 0.23%, an increase of 40.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.33% to 31,578K shares. The put/call ratio of MNTN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mercato Partners Growth III GP holds 6,168K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,731K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,345K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTN by 30.85% over the last quarter.

Greycroft holds 2,062K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bienville Capital Management holds 919K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing an increase of 33.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTN by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 680K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTN by 36.28% over the last quarter.

