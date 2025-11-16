MNTN (MNTN) Price Target Decreased by 15.92% to 27.82

The average one-year price target for MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) has been revised to $27.82 / share. This is a decrease of 15.92% from the prior estimate of $33.09 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.74% from the latest reported closing price of $14.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in MNTN. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 71.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTN is 0.39%, an increase of 30.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 21,425K shares. The put/call ratio of MNTN is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,345K shares representing 12.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares , representing an increase of 40.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTN by 80.58% over the last quarter.

Greycroft holds 2,062K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CGOAX - Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund I holds 659K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company.

Federated Hermes holds 650K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares , representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTN by 51.51% over the last quarter.

Bienville Capital Management holds 615K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company.

