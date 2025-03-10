$MNTK Earnings Preview: Recent $MNTK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$MNTK ($MNTK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $61,118,400 and earnings of $0.05 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MNTK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$MNTK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $MNTK stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 496,231 shares (+100.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,974,999
- SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 398,951 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,587,824
- BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES, LP removed 166,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $868,507
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 165,285 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $657,834
- UBS GROUP AG added 163,673 shares (+293.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $651,418
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 148,975 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $776,159
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 128,262 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $668,245
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.