MNTK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Montauk Renewables Inc (Symbol: MNTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.65, changing hands as low as $9.57 per share. Montauk Renewables Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.15 per share, with $14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.95.

