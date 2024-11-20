MNST's Strength in Energy Drinks & Innovation Bodes Well: Apt to Hold

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation MNST have shown strength in the past three months. The stock has gained 14.3% against the industry’s 8% decline in the same time frame.



The company has been benefiting from the expansion of its energy drinks category and product launches. It has launched various products and expanded distribution across the international markets.

Let us delve deeper.

Analyzing Monster Beverage’s Strengths

Monster Beverage has been driving performance for a while now. In third-quarter 2024, the Monster Energy Drinks segment's net sales grew 0.8% year over year to $1.72 billion. On a currency-adjusted basis, sales for the segment rose 3.9%.



The company offers a wide range of energy drink brands such as Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Nitro, Java Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro Energy Water, Monster Hydro Super Sport, Monster Super Fuel, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Reign Storm, True North, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, Live+, Predator and Fury.



Product innovation plays a significant role in the company's success as well. During the third quarter of 2024, the company launched Monster Ultra Violet in Australia. It launched Monster Reserve, Orange Dreamsicle, Juiced Aussie Lemonade, Juiced Bad Apple, Juiced Mango Loco, Ultra Black, UltraGolden Pineapple, Ultra Peachy Keen, Ultra Rosa, Ultra Strawberry Dreams and UltraWhitein several countries of EMEA. Further launches are planned within all brands throughout EMEA this year.



MNST also launched Papillon in a 500-ml aluminium bottle in Japan and Ultra Peachy Keen in Singapore. The company intends to launch Predator in various additional provinces in 2025. In India, Monster Beverage extended the Predator Gold Strike carbonated 250 ml PET bottle beyond the Delhi region to the Northeast states this July and Madhya Pradesh this September. Management is optimistic about the long-term prospects for the Monster label in China and India, and about the expansion of Predator in these countries.



In addition, the company continues to benefit from its pricing actions across various regions to negate the impacts of rising commodity costs and inflation. Management has been reviewing opportunities for price increases internationally. The company has been making a roughly 5% price increase on its core brands and packages, effective Nov. 1, 2024, in the United States. These have been aiding its gross margin for a while. Gross margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) year over year to 53.2% in the most recent quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

High Costs: A Major Concern for MNST

On the flip side, Monster Beverage has been witnessing higher costs for a while now. In third-quarter 2024, operating expenses grew 9.9% year over year due to elevated costs associated with sponsorships and endorsements, increased payroll expenses and expenses related to intellectual property claims. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses expanded 210 bps to 27.6%. Also, selling expenses, as a percentage of net sales, increased 90 bps year over year to 10.4%.



Further, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, jumped 150 bps year over year to 12.8%. These expenses may continue to weigh on the company’s overall profitability. Its earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year during the last reported quarter.



In addition, management highlighted that the energy drink category in the United States witnessed lower growth rates, in the convenience channel, during the last reported quarter. A tighter consumer spending landscape for some income groups and weak demand also remain concerning. Adverse foreign currency exchange rates continued to act as deterrents.

MNST Stock Valuation

Monster Beverage’s stock is trading at a premium valuation relative to the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the stock currently trades at 29.41 on a forward 12-month basis, higher than 19.52 of the industry. Also, the stock is trading higher than its five-year median of 28.89.

Final Words on MNST Stock

The company's pricey valuation and the aforesaid headwinds signal a cautious approach for investors willing to enter at this level. For existing investors, holding onto the stock seems to be a prudent choice, considering the company’s long-term growth potential and robust strategies.



In addition, analysts seem quite optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales and earnings per share is currently pegged at $7.48 billion and $1.62, respectively. These estimates show corresponding growth of 4.7% and 4.5% year over year. The stock’s Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) supports our thesis.

