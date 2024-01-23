News & Insights

MNST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

January 23, 2024 — 11:29 am EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.88, changing hands as low as $54.89 per share. Monster Beverage Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Monster Beverage Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MNST's low point in its 52 week range is $47.1301 per share, with $60.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.23. The MNST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

