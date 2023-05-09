MNRO or MCW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Consumer Services - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) and Mister Car Wash (MCW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Monro Muffler Brake has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Mister Car Wash has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that MNRO is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

MNRO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 27, while MCW has a forward P/E of 27.99. We also note that MNRO has a PEG ratio of 1.80. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. MCW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07.

Another notable valuation metric for MNRO is its P/B ratio of 2.20. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MCW has a P/B of 3.37.

Based on these metrics and many more, MNRO holds a Value grade of B, while MCW has a Value grade of C.

MNRO stands above MCW thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that MNRO is the superior value option right now.

