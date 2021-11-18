MNRO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.46, changing hands as low as $61.75 per share. Monro Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNRO's low point in its 52 week range is $42.41 per share, with $72.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.05.

