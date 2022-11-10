MNRO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.03, changing hands as high as $47.54 per share. Monro Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MNRO's low point in its 52 week range is $37.49 per share, with $64.715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.71.
