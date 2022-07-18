MNRL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (Symbol: MNRL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.12, changing hands as high as $24.60 per share. Brigham Minerals Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNRL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.51 per share, with $33.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.40.

