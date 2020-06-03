MNR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (Symbol: MNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.83, changing hands as high as $14.09 per share. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.42 per share, with $15.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.03.

