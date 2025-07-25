MNR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (Symbol: MNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.31, changing hands as high as $15.50 per share. Mach Natural Resources LP shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.40 per share, with $20.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.22.

