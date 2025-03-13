$MNR Earnings Results: $MNR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MNR ($MNR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, beating estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $234,940,000, missing estimates of $250,908,916 by $-15,968,916.

$MNR Insider Trading Activity

$MNR insiders have traded $MNR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM WALLACE MCMULLEN has made 7 purchases buying 6,060,777 shares for an estimated $93,753,284 and 0 sales.

$MNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $MNR stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

