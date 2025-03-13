$MNR Earnings Results: $MNR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MNR ($MNR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, beating estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $234,940,000, missing estimates of $250,908,916 by $-15,968,916.
$MNR Insider Trading Activity
$MNR insiders have traded $MNR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM WALLACE MCMULLEN has made 7 purchases buying 6,060,777 shares for an estimated $93,753,284 and 0 sales.
$MNR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $MNR stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 829,419 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,249,418
- CONTINENTAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO removed 357,292 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,138,276
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 292,592 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,026,730
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 279,249 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,797,497
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 183,870 shares (+1618.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,158,886
- INVESCO LTD. added 179,219 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,078,982
- UBS GROUP AG removed 141,253 shares (-48.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,426,726
