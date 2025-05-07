$MNPR Earnings Preview: Recent $MNPR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$MNPR ($MNPR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.69 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MNPR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$MNPR Insider Trading Activity

$MNPR insiders have traded $MNPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHARMA LLC TACTIC sold 33,334 shares for an estimated $1,166,690

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MNPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MNPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNPR forecast page.

$MNPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNPR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Walsh from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Sean Lee from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $22.0 on 11/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.