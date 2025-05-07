$MNPR Earnings Preview: Recent $MNPR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$MNPR ($MNPR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.69 per share.
$MNPR Insider Trading Activity
$MNPR insiders have traded $MNPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHARMA LLC TACTIC sold 33,334 shares for an estimated $1,166,690
$MNPR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
$MNPR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNPR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Justin Walsh from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 11/19/2024
- Sean Lee from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $22.0 on 11/11/2024
