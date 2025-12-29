MNMD Stock Up More Than 100% in 6 Months: What's in Store for 2026?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) MNMD is developing its lead pipeline candidate MM120, an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) and a pharmaceutically optimized form of lysergide D-tartrate, for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and major depressive disorder (MDD).

Two pivotal phase III studies — Voyage and Panorama — are currently enrolling MM120 ODT in GAD, a debilitating mental health condition where there is an urgent need for transformational innovation, with the last new drug approval occurring in 2007. Earlier data from the phase II study on MM120 ODT demonstrated efficacy that far exceeded the current standard of care and a favorable tolerability profile.

Top-line data from the Voyage study is anticipated in the first half of 2026, while that from Panorama is expected in the second half of 2026.

A phase III study called Emerge of MM120 ODT in MDD has enrolled faster than expected, with top-line data now expected in mid-2026, earlier than the prior expectation of the second half of 2026. The company plans to initiate Ascend, its second phase III study in MDD, in mid-2026.

MindMed’s rapid pipeline progress in 2025 led the stock to rise 101.2% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s increase of 27.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MindMed’s second asset in the pipeline, MM402, is being developed for autism spectrum disorder. A phase II study is expected to be initiated by the end of 2025.

With three pivotal data readouts expected, 2026 could be transformational for MindMed. Its recent $258.9 million financing has further strengthened its balance sheet, which should allow it to accelerate the development of MM120.

