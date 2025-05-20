$MNMD stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MNMD stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,412,735 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MNMD:
$MNMD Insider Trading Activity
$MNMD insiders have traded $MNMD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT BARROW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,314 shares for an estimated $284,899.
- DANIEL KARLIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,479 shares for an estimated $95,432.
- MARK SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,095 shares for an estimated $77,898.
- CARRIE LIAO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,620 shares for an estimated $32,707.
- DAVID W GRYSKA purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $17,925
$MNMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $MNMD stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 15,332,000 shares (+508.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,692,200
- TRI LOCUM PARTNERS LP removed 820,793 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,801,639
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 420,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,457,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 354,340 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,072,888
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 316,594 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,852,074
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 291,630 shares (+239.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,706,035
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 216,575 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,266,963
