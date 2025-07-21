$MNMD stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MNMD stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,622,730 of trading volume.

$MNMD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MNMD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MNMD stock page ):

$MNMD insiders have traded $MNMD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BARROW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,699 shares for an estimated $323,080 .

. MARK SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,067 shares for an estimated $122,461 .

. DANIEL KARLIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,684 shares for an estimated $99,441 .

. CARRIE LIAO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,347 shares for an estimated $15,818

$MNMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $MNMD stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MNMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNMD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/28/2025

$MNMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MNMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $16.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $55.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Gavin Clark-Gartner from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 01/28/2025

