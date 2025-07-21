$MNMD stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MNMD stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,622,730 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MNMD (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MNMD stock page):
$MNMD Insider Trading Activity
$MNMD insiders have traded $MNMD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT BARROW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,699 shares for an estimated $323,080.
- MARK SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,067 shares for an estimated $122,461.
- DANIEL KARLIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,684 shares for an estimated $99,441.
- CARRIE LIAO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,347 shares for an estimated $15,818
$MNMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $MNMD stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 15,332,000 shares (+508.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,692,200
- TRI LOCUM PARTNERS LP removed 820,793 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,801,639
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 420,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,457,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 354,340 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,072,888
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 316,594 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,852,074
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 291,630 shares (+239.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,706,035
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 216,575 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,266,963
$MNMD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNMD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/28/2025
$MNMD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MNMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025
- Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $16.0 on 03/07/2025
- Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $55.0 on 03/07/2025
- Gavin Clark-Gartner from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 01/28/2025
