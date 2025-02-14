$MNMD stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MNMD stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,074,720 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MNMD:
$MNMD Insider Trading Activity
$MNMD insiders have traded $MNMD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT BARROW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $6,215 and 2 sales selling 38,877 shares for an estimated $260,188.
- DAN KARLIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,514 shares for an estimated $90,446.
- MARK SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,949 shares for an estimated $60,067.
- DAVID W GRYSKA has made 2 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $38,855 and 0 sales.
- CARRIE LIAO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,625 shares for an estimated $30,953.
$MNMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $MNMD stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 4,248,505 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,569,594
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 2,014,154 shares (+106.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,460,536
- TRI LOCUM PARTNERS LP added 1,280,898 shares (+335.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,288,309
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 1,007,875 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,734,808
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 865,000 shares (+40.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,921,850
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 854,112 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,859,897
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 517,920 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,604,723
