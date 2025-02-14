$MNMD stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MNMD stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,074,720 of trading volume.

$MNMD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MNMD:

$MNMD insiders have traded $MNMD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BARROW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $6,215 and 2 sales selling 38,877 shares for an estimated $260,188 .

DAN KARLIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,514 shares for an estimated $90,446.

MARK SULLIVAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,949 shares for an estimated $60,067.

DAVID W GRYSKA has made 2 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $38,855 and 0 sales.

CARRIE LIAO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,625 shares for an estimated $30,953.

$MNMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $MNMD stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

