MNKD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MannKind Corp (Symbol: MNKD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.52, changing hands as low as $4.50 per share. MannKind Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNKD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MNKD's low point in its 52 week range is $2.91 per share, with $5.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.54.
