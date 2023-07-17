MNKD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of MannKind Corp (Symbol: MNKD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.32, changing hands as high as $4.36 per share. MannKind Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNKD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNKD's low point in its 52 week range is $2.91 per share, with $5.7299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.33.

