MNDY

MNDY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

April 19, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of monday.com Ltd (Symbol: MNDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $181.76, changing hands as low as $178.62 per share. monday.com Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average: monday.com Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MNDY's low point in its 52 week range is $108.345 per share, with $239.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $179.01.

