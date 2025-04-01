MNDY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of monday.com Ltd (Symbol: MNDY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $260.78, changing hands as high as $263.80 per share. monday.com Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNDY's low point in its 52 week range is $174.75 per share, with $342.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $262.18.

