MND Set for Full Acquisition by L&M Infra

May 30, 2024 — 10:11 am EDT

Montagne et Neige Developpement SACA (FR:ALMND) has released an update.

Montagne et Neige Developpement SACA is set to be fully acquired by L&M Infra through a public buyout offer at 0.90 euros per share, immediately followed by a mandatory withdrawal. This move comes after a significant restructuring in March 2023, which resulted in Cheyne, Cheydemont, and Xavier Gallot-Lavallée holding 97.84% of MND’s capital and voting rights, all of whom have agreed to sell their shares to L&M Infra.

