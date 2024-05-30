MND Set for Full Acquisition by L&M Infra

Montagne et Neige Developpement SACA (FR:ALMND) has released an update.

Montagne et Neige Developpement SACA is set to be fully acquired by L&M Infra through a public buyout offer at 0.90 euros per share, immediately followed by a mandatory withdrawal. This move comes after a significant restructuring in March 2023, which resulted in Cheyne, Cheydemont, and Xavier Gallot-Lavallée holding 97.84% of MND’s capital and voting rights, all of whom have agreed to sell their shares to L&M Infra.

For further insights into FR:ALMND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.