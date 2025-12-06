MNC Solution Co. (KOSE:484870) Price Target Decreased by 30.77% to 183,600.00

The average one-year price target for MNC Solution Co. (KOSE:484870) has been revised to ₩183,600.00 / share. This is a decrease of 30.77% from the prior estimate of ₩265,200.00 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩181,800.00 to a high of ₩189,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.60% from the latest reported closing price of ₩136,400.00 / share.

MNC Solution Co. Maintains 1.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.09%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RAIIX - Rainier International Discovery Series Class I holds 24K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

ARTHX - Artisan Global Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

BESIX - William Blair Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 11K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

KGDAX - DWS Global Small Cap Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

WCMWX - WCM Focused Emerging Markets ex China Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 484870 by 61.34% over the last quarter.

