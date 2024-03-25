MNC Hikes Offer To Acquire Vista Outdoor By $37.50/Share

(RTTNews) - MNC Capital Partners, L.P., announced on Monday that it has increased all-cash proposal to acquire Vista Outdoor, Inc. (VSTO), a maker of outdoor sports and recreational products, by $37.50 per share, or approximately $3 billion.

The proposal values Vista's brand Revelyst at $1.1 billion, which is 93 percent higher than Vista's own valuation of Revelyst at $570 million, as of February 1.

The mergers and acquisition firm further stated that the offer would not be subject to a financing contingency and CFIUS review, as MNC has already provided all the required financial information to Vista.

Currently, Vista's stock is trading at $32.74, up 1.50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

