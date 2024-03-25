News & Insights

Markets
VSTO

MNC Hikes Offer To Acquire Vista Outdoor By $37.50/Share

March 25, 2024 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MNC Capital Partners, L.P., announced on Monday that it has increased all-cash proposal to acquire Vista Outdoor, Inc. (VSTO), a maker of outdoor sports and recreational products, by $37.50 per share, or approximately $3 billion.

The proposal values Vista's brand Revelyst at $1.1 billion, which is 93 percent higher than Vista's own valuation of Revelyst at $570 million, as of February 1.

The mergers and acquisition firm further stated that the offer would not be subject to a financing contingency and CFIUS review, as MNC has already provided all the required financial information to Vista.

Currently, Vista's stock is trading at $32.74, up 1.50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.