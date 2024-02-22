MNA Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MNA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the MNA ETF (Symbol: MNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.34, changing hands as high as $31.36 per share. MNA shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNA's low point in its 52 week range is $30.77 per share, with $32.0192 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.33.

